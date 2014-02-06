Illinois American Water Announces 2014 Environmental Grant Program Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Illinois American Water announced today that the application process is now open for its 2014 Environmental Grant Program to support innovative, community-based environmental projects that improve, restore or protect the watersheds, surface water and/or groundwater supplies through partnerships. The company will award grants of up to $10,000. The program is designed to support diverse types of activities, such as watershed cleanups, reforestation efforts, biodiversity projects, streamside buffer restoration projects, wellhead protection initiatives and hazardous waste

collection efforts. "Illinois American Water is committed to protecting our water supplies through outreach and education. This program is another way we can help communities play an active role in this important effort,? said Karla Olson Teasley, Illinois American Water President. Article continues after sponsor message To qualify, proposed projects must be located in an Illinois American Water service area and: address a source water or watershed protection need in the community

be completed between May 1, 2014 and November 30, 2014

be a new or innovative program for the community, or serve as a significant expansion to an existing program

be carried out by a formal or informal partnership between two or more organizations

provide evidence of sustainability In 2013, Illinois American Water issued eight grants totaling $34,943 to the following organizations: Living Lands and Waters received its requested $1,500 grant in full for the Great Mississippi River Clean Up. Mississippi River clean up efforts took place on Oct. 12, 2013 from the Grafton boat launch in Illinois American Water?s Alton District. The goal of the project is to engage volunteers to help with the removal of approximately four tons of debris from the river.





The City of Waterloo, located in Illinois American Water's Interurban (Metro East) District, received its requested $3,000 grant in full to preserve the environmental nature of a parcel of land within William Zimmer Park while preventing ground erosion of the land surrounding the retention basin which eventually leads to Gerhardt Creek.





Country Club Estates Civic Association in the Chicago Metro service area received a $6,443 grant for a community rain garden project. The project includes installation of a 300 square foot rain garden within a .75 acre drainage area. The expected benefit is a reduction in surface run-off by 54%. Overall benefits include beautification of the area, mitigate flooding and surface run-offs.





Great Rivers Land Trust in Alton received a $4,000 grant for the Piasa Creek Wetland Project. This project restored about 2.5 acres from degradation caused by agricultural practices. This restoration provides vital habitat food and breeding sources.





The Illinois Green Business Association in the Champaign District received a $4,900 grant for the Businesses on Board for Water Conservation project. The project helps businesses earn green certification with a focus on water conservation, helping to protect the precious water source of the Mahomet Aquifer.





River Trails School District 26 in the Mount Prospect service area of the Chicago Metro District received an $8,000 grant for their Watershed Protection and Storm Water Collection project. This project focuses on storm water collection to address problems of flooding, water pollution and high irrigation costs. The project will incorporate an outdoor classroom concept and engage students in problem solving.





The Sierra Club in the Champaign District received a $3,500 Grant for the Perkins Road Park Riparian Restoration project. This project restores native vegetation on a parcel of land with in the Champaign Park District. The site was previously used by the sanitary district for sludge removal.





Trees Forever received a $3,600 grant for the Stewards of Our Water project in Pontiac. The project engaged citizens in workshops about the importance of water protection. Participants learned about best practices and had hands-on training prior to implementing a water quality project in Pontiac. Grant information and application forms can be found online at www.illinoisamwater.com. Applications must be postmarked by March 31, 2014, and mailed to Karen Cotton at Illinois American Water, 7500 North Harker Drive, Peoria, Illinois 61615 or emailed to karen.cotton@amwater.com. Email is preferred, but not required. About Illinois American Water

Illinois American Water, a wholly owned subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or astewater services to approximately 1.2 million people. American Water also operates a customer service center in Alton and a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville. Founded in 1886, American Water is the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company. With headquarters in Voorhees, N.J., the company employs more than 6,700 dedicated professionals who provide drinking water, wastewater and other related services to approximately 14 million people in more than 30 states, as well as parts of Canada. More information can be found by visiting www.amwater.com.