ALTON — Illinois American Water President Bruce Hauk today announced the company’s acquisition of the Piasa Township Sanitary District. The purchase of the system adds approximately 120 customers to the company’s customer base in the Alton District.

In a public referendum on April 4, 2017, residents of Piasa Township Sanitary District voted in favor of dissolving the sewer district, and supported a sale of the wastewater system to Illinois American Water. The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) approved the sale for $60,000 on Aug. 25, 2017. Yesterday, Illinois American Water acquired the wastewater system.

Under Illinois American Water ownership, Piasa Township residents will see a decrease of about $14.50 a month for their wastewater service. Monthly bills will decrease from about $50 to about $35.50. This includes a fixed rate of $25.50 charged by Illinois American Water and a purchased sewage treatment charge passed on from the Village of Godfrey.

“We are excited to serve these customers and to help decrease one of their household bills. Through this acquisition, we will expand our existing footprint and ensure local residents have access to a long-term, reliable and affordable wastewater service for years to come,” said Karen Cooper, senior manager of field operations and production.

Charlie Davis, Piasa Sanitary District Board Chairman, is supportive of the acquisition. He said, “After careful and thoughtful consideration of the current and future challenges operating the sewer system, we found our customers would be best served by the sale to Illinois American Water.”

Piasa wastewater customers will receive their first bill in approximately 30 days. They will also receive an Illinois American Water welcome packet in the mail. This packet includes information about online account management, billing and more. Customers may contact the company with service requests or questions at 800-422-2782.

The Piasa wastewater system will be incorporated into the company’s Alton District, which serves residents in Alton, Godfrey, Grafton, Elsah and Forest Homes-Maple Park. Jersey County Rural Water, Fosterburg Water District and Brighton are sale-for-resale customers.

