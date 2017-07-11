BELLEVILLE – The schedule for the Illinois American Legion District 22 playoffs has been announced.

The Metro East Bears have the top seed in the tournament and home-field advantage; they will host all games they are involved in at Hoppe Park in Edwardsville. The Bears were awarded a first-round bye after East St. Louis had to drop out of the playoffs because they were unable to field a team. Belleville has the No. 2 seed, Highland the third, Valmeyer the fourth and Smithton/Freeburg the fifth.

The playoffs are a double-elimination tournament; the winner will advance to next week's Illinois Fifth Division tournament in Highland.

Here is the schedule of games for the playoffs, which runs through Saturday:

TUESDAY, JULY 11

GAME 1: Valmeyer at Highland, 7 p.m.

GAME 2: Smithton/Freeburg at Belleville, 8 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 12

Article continues after sponsor message

GAME 3: Valmeyer-Highland winner at Metro East, 7 p.m.

GAME 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser at higher seed, TBA (loser eliminated)

THURSDAY, JULY 13

GAME 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, TBA

GAME 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser at higher seed, TBA (loser eliminated)

FRIDAY, JULY 14

GAME 7: Game 6 winner vs. Game 5 loser at higher seed, TBA (loser eliminated)

SATURDAY, JULY 15

GAME 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 winner, TBA

More like this: