ST. JACOB – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that bridge repairs on Illinois 4 at U.S. 40 in Madison County will require lane closures beginning, weather permitting, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024.



Temporary traffic signals will maintain two-way traffic for the duration of the project, which is expected to be completed by the end of November.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone and detour route.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on X at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.