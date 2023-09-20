COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that emergency repairs by the Norfolk Southern Railway Company to a crossing on Illinois 4 between Interstate 64 and Illinois 161 in Mascoutah will require a full closure starting, weather permitting, Thursday, Sept. 21, at 6 a.m.

A posted detour will be in place to safely guide motorists around the closure. The work is expected to be complete by 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to detour signs in work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

