GREENFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that bridge painting on Illinois 267 over Apple Creek and Lick Creek between East Roodhouse/Scottville Road and Super Slab/Palmyra Road will begin, weather permitting, at 7 a.m. on Monday, July 8.

Temporary traffic signals will maintain two-way traffic for the duration of the project, which is expected to be completed by mid-September.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, obey all signage and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.