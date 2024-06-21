SWANSEA – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that repairs by the Norfolk Southern railroad to a crossing on Illinois 159 between West J Street and North Douglas Avenue in Swansea will require a full closure starting, weather permitting, at 6 a.m. Monday, June 24.

A posted detour will be in place to safely guide motorists around the closure, which is expected to conclude by 9 p.m. Thursday, June 27.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to detour signs in work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.