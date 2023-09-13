EDWARDSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that road repairs will require intermittent daily lane closures in both directions of Illinois 157 between St. Louis Street and South University Drive starting, weather permitting, at 7 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 18. At least one lane in each direction will remain open throughout construction.

Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes during construction. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The $8.1 million project, which consists of resurfacing, ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps and intersection improvements, is anticipated to be completed by the end of the year.

