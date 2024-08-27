HECKER – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that lane closures on Illinois 156 between Illinois 159 and Illinois 13 in St. Clair County began Tuesday, Aug. 27, for crack and joint sealing. Flaggers will maintain two-way traffic.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The work is expected to be completed by the end of September.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.