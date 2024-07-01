HAMEL - The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that intermittent lane closures on Illinois 140 between 0.2 miles west of Illinois 159 and Park Avenue in Hamel began June 28 for resurfacing. The work is expected to be completed by mid-September.



Article continues after sponsor message

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, obey all signage and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.



For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.