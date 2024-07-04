SOUTH ROXANA - The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that bridge and flood wall repairs on Illinois 111 between New Poag Road and East Hawthorne/Madison Avenue will begin, weather permitting, at 7 a.m. on Monday, July 8.

To complete the necessary work, Illinois 111 will be closed to through traffic. Motorists should follow the marked detour as follows:

Illinois 111 northbound: Eastbound Interstate 270 to northbound Illinois 255 to westbound Madison Avenue to northbound Illinois 111.

Illinois 111 southbound: Eastbound Madison Avenue to southbound Illinois 255 to westbound I-270 to southbound Illinois 111.

The work is expected to be completed by mid-September.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, obey all signage and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone and detour route.

