Will Pritzker demand Madigan resignation if speaker doesn’t testify?



The Illinois House special investigation probe into Speaker Michael Madigan is underway. Here’s Mike Miletich with the preview story.

While we know Republicans on the committee will do their best to get answers for the people of Illinois, we don’t hold out much hope. Out of six committee members, three are Madigan’s hand-picked cronies– and one of them is chairing the process. From Miletich’s story…

"We're going to make sure we respect Speaker Madigan's due process rights. He has rights, and he's entitled to those rights," Rep. Emanual "Chris" Welch said.

Hmmm. This isn’t a court of law – this is the House sitting in judgement of its own speaker to determine whether he has breached ethical standards.

Does JB Pritzker agree with Rep. Welch that Speaker Madigan has rights that must be respected during an Illinois House probe?

What rights does Pritzker want to protect for Madigan – the right to remain silent and continue a culture of corruption in Springfield?

This is a critical question for Pritzker who continues to dodge questions about the probe and will only say: “the speaker owes us all answers.”Which begs a legitimate question: if Madigan doesn’t testify, will Pritzker call on him to resign?

We also urge Illinois reporters to dig into the following questions – the people of Illinois deserve to know whether Pritzker or members of his administration have spoken to Madigan or his staff since July 17th.Has Pritzker spoken to Madigan since the US Attorney documents emerged?

Have Pritzker’s chief of staff spoken to Madigan’s chief of staff in the same period of time?

What can Pritzker tell us about these conversations?

In these conversations, has Pritzker or his staff discussed the possibility of Madigan’s resignation with Madigan or his staff?

Have any members of the Pritzker administration, including former Rep. Christian Mitchell, spoken to any Democrats in the legislature about a possible Madigan resignation?