SPRINGFIELD - Yesterday, it was revealed that upon winning the gubernatorial election in 2017, Speaker Madigan sent Governor Pritzker a list of individuals he wanted hired in state government. Pritzker complied with the Speaker’s wishes and hired 35 of them.



WBEZ: Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker Hired 35 People From House Speaker Michael Madigan’s Clout List - “Despite repeatedly promising to be “independent” of longtime Democratic boss Michael Madigan, first-term Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker filled many prominent roles in his administration with people recommended by the state House speaker and party chairman, a WBEZ investigation has revealed.

As Pritzker won the election in 2018 and was sworn into office last year, Madigan’s office sent him the names of scores of job seekers and the positions in state government they desired. Madigan’s successful recommendations far outnumbered those from other legislative leaders, with records showing the new governor made nearly three dozen hires and board appointments off the speaker’s clout list.

Illinois taxpayers are paying those Madigan-endorsed public officials a total of more than $2.5 million a year, WBEZ’s investigation found.”



ILGOP Chairman Tim Schneider responded to the news by releasing the following statement:

“It was obvious long before Governor Pritzker was elected that he would do Speaker Madigan’s bidding. Now we have proof. When Madigan asked, Governor Pritzker delivered for him. Just as they have been for decades, the taxpayers of Illinois were left out of that equation.

The only appropriate response for when Madigan’s chief emailed his clout list was for Pritzker’s chief to email back, ‘no thanks.’ Instead, the Governor hired half of them, gave them cushy jobs as department heads and board commissioners, and is paying them $2.5 million in taxpayer funds annually. All 35 Madigan Patronage hires should resign immediately.”

