The Illinois Small Business Development Center (SBDC) International Trade Center (ITC) at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is partnering with the Southwestern Illinois Trade and Investment Council (SWITIC) to host a virtual roundtable conversation on “Selecting the Right Logistics Partner and INCOTERMS 2020.”

Southern Illinois businesses are encouraged to participate in the free discussion being held via Zoom from 10:30 a.m.-Noon Thursday, Feb. 25. Register via email at international-trade-center@siue.edu .

“It seems nearly every business has been negatively impacted by COVID-19, and the resulting global economic slowdown,” explained ITC Director Silvia Torres-Bowman. “The ITC has created this forum for small businesses to discuss concerns and export challenges, ask questions and gain insight on successful exporting. Those wanting to jump-start their export sales are encouraged to join this important conversation.”

The roundtable will provide actionable recommendations focused on exporting success. Featured experts will include:

Craig Eversmann, president of MSSC, a Collinsville exporter, will share specific strategies that have enabled his company to thrive

Tom Dustman, with more than 25 years of experience in export activities, will provide the thought leadership on exporting

Kevin Doucette, director of Trade and Compliance with C.H. Robinson

Article continues after sponsor message

“The overall well-being of Southern Illinois depends on the present health and future growth of exporting and foreign direct investment,” said Eversmann, president of the SWITIC. “This is our fourth Zoom roundtable of regional exporting business leaders who will discuss the unique challenges being faced, and receive tips and strategies on how to thrive in this new COVID world.”

The roundtable will offer business leaders a convenient opportunity to gain immediate access to export funding via the Illinois State Trade and Export Promotion (ISTEP) program and Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act supplemental funds.

For more information or questions, contact Torres-Bowman at sitorre@siue.edu .

The Illinois SBDC International Trade Center at SIUE serves businesses in Southern Illinois by providing individualized, no-cost export advising, identification of foreign buyers, agents and/or distributors through trade leads, international market analysis, and more. The ITC is funded through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration, the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville as a service to the region’s entrepreneurial and business community.

As a key member of the Illinois SBDC Network, the ITC delivers these important services to its clients while supporting the goals and objectives of both the SIUE School of Business and the University at large.

More like this: