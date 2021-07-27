EDWARDSVILLE – Willie and Ericka Logan, founders of Logan & Logan, LLC Management and Accounting Services, are expanding and moving to a larger, more adequate location as they grow and serve more business clients.

In 2019, Ericka and her husband, Willie, decided to jumpstart their entrepreneurial endeavors by entering into the Illinois Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Metro East Startup Challenge. After entering the competition, the couple and other contestants were tasked with writing an executive summary, business plan and elevator pitch. Throughout the challenge, candidates including Ericka & Willie received assistance with their business plan and were provided other resources which helped them become a finalist in the competition.

While they did not win the competition, their business journey advanced. “Being a part of the pitch competition helped shape the business and the focus of select services,” said Willie.

In early 2020, the couple leased their first professional office space. Soon after opening, the pandemic shook the world and halted many business operations, at least temporarily. Naturally, this put financial pressure on small businesses including Logan & Logan, LLC. But, the Logans persevered.

They sought financial assistance from the SBDC and Director Jo Ann Di Maggio May. As the Small Business Administration (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) was not an option for this new business, Di Maggio May helped them explore Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) and other available funding.

Additionally, the SBDC put the company on its valued referral list and was able to share the Logans’ services with other business clients needing accounting assistance. Additional opportunities have resulted from their SBDC connection, including a partnership to provide accounting services to business clients through funding the SBDC received from the National Development Council (NDC), a valued lending and training partner that has worked closely with the Center for a few years. These services have helped small businesses tremendously with the cost of bookkeeping and accounting services as they focus on growing their company.

Article continues after sponsor message

These referrals helped the Logans grow and succeed despite the pandemic. In fact, in late 2020 the couple was ready for a larger location to meet the needs of the company’s growing client base. Again, the SBDC and Di Maggio May were there to help, assisting the Logans with their business plan and financial projections.

“It was a smooth loan process thanks to Jo Ann’s help,” Ericka said. “She was able to assist with getting the proper documentation needed, which led to a guaranteed loan through the Small Business Administration.”

Di Maggio May couldn’t be prouder of the hard working and motivated dynamic duo she has gotten to know. “The Logans are dedicated to serving their clients and go above and beyond to make sure their clients’ business needs are met. They stay on top of their field so they are knowledgeable about accounting updates and changes that affect businesses. I can’t wait to see where they go now that they have a bigger location.”

Logan & Logan, LLC Management and Accounting Services has relocated to its newly purchased commercial building at 4000 N. Belt West in Belleville. A ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration will take place from 12-4 p.m. Saturday, July, 24.

With over 18 years of experience Logan & Logan, LLC Management and Accounting Services can customize services based on your business needs, saving time and money. Services include business management, accounting, bookkeeping, tax preparation and notary services. Ericka Logan can also assist in real estate services. If assistance is needed in any of these areas, contact info@loganacctg.com or access the company website to learn more at loganacctg.com . Also, check them out on Facebook at Logan & Logan, LLC Management and Accounting Services or by phone at 618-825-9098 or 618-825-9097.

The Illinois SBDC for the Metro East assists start-up ventures like Logan & Logan, LLC Management and Accounting Services, as well as existing businesses headquartered in the nine-county region of Calhoun, Jersey, Madison, Bond, Clinton, St. Clair, Washington, Monroe and Randolph. It is funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration, Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, and SIUE as a service to Illinois small businesses.

By aiding entrepreneurs and companies in defining their path to success, the SBDC network positively impacts the Metro East by strengthening the business community, creating and retaining new jobs and encouraging new investment. It enhances the region’s economic interests by providing one-stop assistance to individuals by means of counseling, training, research and advocacy for new ventures and existing small businesses. When appropriate, the SBDC strives to affiliate its ties to the region to support the goals and objectives of both the SIUE School of Business and the University at large.

To learn about the SBDC, contact the IL SBDC for the Metro East at SIUE at (618) 650-2929.

More like this: