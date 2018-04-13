EDWARDSVILLE - In 2017, Tara and Jacob Lowry established a partnership with Karen McGarvey and David Wiegand to expand their business with a new brand, The Wealthcare Group, offering services in navigating through insurance benefits and financial planning for the Riverbend area. They know that investments, insurance and employee benefits can be complex. Their teams of advisors are here to assist each client in fulfilling their specific needs.

The Wealthcare Group reached out to the Illinois Metro East Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville for guidance in the middle of 2017. They have been working with the SBDC and receiving one-on-one counseling with Director and Business Specialist Jo Ann DiMaggio May.

Tara is extremely appreciative of Jo Ann’s availability and how much she cares about the Lowry’s business. Tara stated, “Jo Ann has given us a tremendous amount of feedback. She’s reviewed all of our concerns and strategies, which will help us be more successful.”

DiMaggio May also discussed a variety of areas to assist the Lowry’s and their partners in succeeding with their next business chapter. These areas ranged from strategizing their goals, networking, marketing, offering advice on how to leverage under one name to Tara’s attendance at SBDC training and resource seminars.

Tara was involved in the SBDC and Kauffman Foundation’s FastTrac Growth Venture eight-week seminar series from January-March. The series assisted businesses in developing a growth plan, as well as the creation of a framework to better utilize decision-making and improve business performance.

“Tara and Jacob are dedicated to exceptional client service, as well as educating their clients in the process,” said DiMaggio May. “With their care and motivation, I am confident they will be successful, and I look forward to supporting them further.”

The Wealthcare Group’s mission is to illustrate integrity, knowledge and trustworthiness as they enable clients to achieve greater financial success and peace of mind. The team is focused on earning clients’ trust every day. Both financial planning and insurance require proactive preparation to offer each client clarity and customization to achieve the most benefit.

The Wealthcare Group welcomes the Riverbend community to attend a ribbon cutting ceremony at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 1 at 2 Terminal Dr. in East Alton. The Wealthcare Group can be contacted at 618-259-8920.

The Illinois SBDC for the Metro East assists start-up ventures like The Wealthcare Group as well as existing businesses headquartered in the nine-county region of Calhoun, Jersey, Madison, Bond, Clinton, St. Clair, Washington, Monroe and Randolph. It is funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration, Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, and SIUE as a service to Illinois small businesses.

By aiding entrepreneurs and companies in defining their path to success, the SBDC network positively impacts the Metro East by strengthening the business community, creating and retaining new jobs and encouraging new investment. It enhances the region’s economic interests by providing one-stop assistance to individuals by means of counseling, training, research and advocacy for new ventures and existing small businesses. When appropriate, the SBDC strives to affiliate its ties to the region to support the goals and objectives of both the SIUE School of Business and the University at large.

To learn about the SBDC, contact the IL SBDC for the Metro East at SIUE at (618) 650-2929.

