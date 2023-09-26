ILLINOIS– An Illinois iLottery player got lucky this weekend after winning a $900,000 Lucky Day Lotto jackpot in the Sept. 22 drawing.

The winning online player matched all five numbers in Friday’s midday drawing to score the $900,000 jackpot prize. The winning numbers were: 18-22-24-33-36.

So far this month, over 765,000 winning Lucky Day Lotto tickets have been sold, with total prizes amounting to more than $4.5 million.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize. The Illinois Lottery encourages all lucky winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize.

Lucky Day Lotto is an Illinois-only game with twice daily drawings at 12:40 p.m. and 9:22 p.m.

Tickets for the game can be purchased in-store, online, or on the Illinois Lottery app. For more information or to buy tickets online, please visit IllinoisLottery.com.

