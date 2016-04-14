SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced the following type “A” violations of the Nursing Home Care Act were cited during the first quarter of 2016. An “A” violation pertains to a condition in which there is a substantial probability that death or serious mental or physical harm will result.

The Quarterly Report of Nursing Home Violators can be found on IDPH’s website and contains additional information about the violations.

January

Asbury Gardens Nursing & Rehabilitation, a 75-bed skilled care facility located at 212 Airport Road, North Aurora, has been cited with an “A” violation and fined $25,000 for failure to supervise residents at high risk for falls, identify potential risks for falls, and implement interventions to prevent falls, which resulted in significant injuries. The facility has requested a hearing on IDPH’s actions and a status conference is scheduled for May 11, 2016.

Ballard Respiratory and Rehab, a 231-bed skilled care facility located at 9300 Ballard Road, Des Plains, has been cited with an “A” violation and fined $25,000 for failure to implement a resident’s plan of care for fall prevention, modify the plan of care after a fall, and provide supervision, which results in injuries. The facility has requested a hearing on IDPH’s actions and a pre-hearing conference is scheduled for April 21, 2016.

Marigold Rehab, a 172-bed skilled care facility located at 275 E. Carl Sandburg Drive, Galesburg, has been cited with an “A” violation and fined $25,000 for failure to protect a resident from abuse by a staff member. The facility did not request a hearing on IDPH’s actions.

Presence Cor Mariae Center, a 134-bed skilled care and shelter care facility located at 3330 Maria Linden Drive, Rockford, has been cited with an “A” violation and fined $25,000 for failure to provide medication to a resident as ordered by a physician, which contributed to the resident having a stroke. The facility requested a hearing on IDPH’s actions, a settlement was reached, and the fine was reduced to $14,433.25.

Sharon Health Care Elms, a 98-bed skilled care facility located at 3611 N. Rochelle, Peoria, has been cited with an “A” violation and fined $25,000 for failure to follow a fall procedure policy, resulting in significant injuries. The facility has request a hearing on IDPH’s actions and a status conference is scheduled for May 17, 2016.

February

Aria Post Acute Care, a 198-bed skilled care facility located at 4600 N. Frontage Road, Hillside, has been cited with an “A” violation and fined $25,000 for failure to implement interventions to prevent falls, follow a fall procedure policy, and conduct a fall risk assessment after a fall, which resulted in significant injuries. The facility did not request a hearing on IDPH’s actions.

Heritage Health-Mt. Zion, a 75-bed skilled care facility located at 1225 Woodland Drive, Mt. Zion, has been cited with an “A” violation and fined $25,000 for failure to provide supervision to a resident dependent upon staff and known to unsafely get up and move around, which resulted in significant injuries. The facility has requested a hearing on IDPH’s actions and a pre-hearing conference is scheduled for April 27, 2016.

Lutheran Home, an 85-bed skilled care facility located at 6901 N. Galena Road, Peoria, has been cited with an “A” violation and fined $25,000 for failure to follow fall interventions in a resident’s care plan, which resulted in significant injuries. The facility has requested a hearing on IDPH’s actions and a pre-hearing conference is scheduled for April 27, 2016.

Providence Palos Heights, a 193-bed skilled and intermediate care facility located at13259 S. Central Avenue, Palos Heights, has been cited with an “A” violation and fined $25,000 for failure to supervise a resident at risk for falls, which resulted in significant injuries. The facility did not request a hearing on IDPH’s actions.

Stevens House, a 16-bed intermediate care facility located at 2182 Windish Drive, Galesburg, has been cited with an “A” violation and fined $6,250 for failure to implement and communicate about an eating plan for a resident with unsafe eating habits, resulting in the resident choking. The facility has requested a hearing on IDPH’s actions and a status conference is scheduled for May 10, 2016.

Wesley Village, a 73-bed skilled care facility located at 1200 E. Grant Street, Macomb, has been cited with an “A” violations and fined $25,000 for failure to have a resident with complicated feeding problems fed by licensed or approved staff, which resulted in the resident choking. The facility requested a hearing on IDPH’s actions and a pre-hearing conference is scheduled for May 3, 2016.

March

Good Samaritan Flanagan, a 60-bed skilled care facility located at 205 N. Adams Street, Flanagan, has been cited with an “A” violation and fined $25,000 for failure to implement safe transfer methods and fall interventions, which resulted in a broken hip of a resident. The facility did not request a hearing on IDPH’s actions.

Illini Heritage Rehab and HC, a 60-bed skilled care facility located at 1315 Curt Drive, Champaign, has been cited with an “A” violation and fined $25,000 for failure to implement and maintain fall interventions, resulting in one resident with a fractured spine. The facility did not request a hearing on IDPH’s actions and pay the automatically reduced $16,250 fine.

Lutheran Home, an 85-bed skilled care facility located at 6901 N. Galena Road, Peoria, has been cited with an “A” violation and fined $25,000 for failure of staff to report the sexual abuse of a resident by another staff member and allowing that staff member to remain through the end of the shift. The facility requested a hearing on IDPH’s actions and a pre-hearing conference is scheduled for April 27, 2016.

