CHICAGO— Today the Illinois Office of the Auditor General released its report on the Community Violence Prevention Program, After-School Program, and Chicago Area Project administered by the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority. Authority Executive Director John Maki accepted the audit findings.

“We would like to thank the Auditor General and his staff for their work on this report,” said Executive Director Maki. “The audit not only identifies significant breakdowns in the Authority’s grantmaking that occurred during the previous administration, but more importantly it provides clear guidance on what the agency needs to do to ensure that the problems it uncovered never happen again.”

The Authority’s Office of General Counsel has begun assessing questionable expenditures and planning recovery efforts.

“The Authority will aggressively pursue all unspent and misspent funds from the Community Violence Prevention Program,” said Executive Director Maki.

The Authority continues to focus on research-based, data-driven funding decisions that lead to positive program outcomes and grant monitoring to ensure fiscal responsibility in compliance with the Grant Accountability & Transparency Act. All agency work is done with the oversight of a 25-member Authority Board.

“As the Authority’s staff and oversight Board investigate the problems described in this audit, we commit ourselves to realizing the agency’s essential mission: To use research-informed funding to help law enforcement, providers, and the communities they serve strengthen public safety and reduce crime and violence.”

