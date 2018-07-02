STAUNTON – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that IL 4, from the Macoupin County Line to just south of I-55, will be intermittently restricted to one lane during daylight hours beginning Monday, July 9, 2018, weather permitting. Two-way traffic will be maintained using flaggers. This work is required so a new asphalt surface can be built and is expected to be completed by the end of October this year.

The Department advises the travelling public to follow all construction signs and drive with caution through the work zones. Delays should be expected and the use of alternate routes may be beneficial.

Article continues after sponsor message

The contractor on this project is Charles E. Mahoney Company of Belleville, Illinois.

Follow our Twitter page to find details on other construction projects in IDOT’s District 8. Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at http://stl-traffic.org.