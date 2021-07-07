GODFREY– The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that intermittent lane restrictions will begin on IL 3 between Homer Adams Parkway in Alton and the IL 3/IL 109 intersection, on Monday, July 12, 2021, weather permitting. Two-way traffic will be maintained by the use of flaggers. These restrictions are needed to do pavement repairs and the work is expected to be completed by the end of July.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The contractor on this project is the Complete Asphalt Services Co. of Pittsfield, Illinois.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.