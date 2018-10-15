COLLINSVILLE - The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that weather permitting, there will be periodic lane restrictions/closures along IL 203 (Nameoki Road) from Edwards Street to just south of Lincoln Avenue in Granite City, IL, in Madison County, in order to allow Illinois American Water Company to safely work on the water main. Working hours will be between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m., starting on Thursday, October 18, 2018 and ending on Tuesday, November 13, 2018. Traffic delays are anticipated; motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes.

Traffic control devices will be utilized to assist motorists making their way through the work zone. The Department asks that travelers be patient, slow down, and use extra caution near and through this work zone. Please slow down and use extreme caution while driving through all work zones.

