CENTREVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that weather permitting, IL 157 from Old St. Louis Road/IL 13 to IL Route 15 in Centreville in St. Clair County will be closed to through traffic for rehabilitative work of the railroad crossing on Monday, May 3, 2021, from 7:00 a.m. and continuing until Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. Both lanes will be closed. A marked detour will be in place to safely guide motorists around the closure.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

