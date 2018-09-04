COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that IL 157 will be restricted to one lane in each direction during daylight hours from Petroff Drive just north of I-64 to Caseyville Road in St. Clair County beginning Tuesday, September 4, 2018, weather permitting. Flaggers will be utilized to maintain two-way traffic at all times. This work is necessary to complete pavement repairs. These restrictions are expected to be removed by the end of October 2018.

The Department advises the travelling public to follow all construction signs and drive with caution through the work zones. Delays should be expected and the use of alternate routes may be beneficial.

The contractor on this project is The Kilian Corporation from Mascoutah, Illinois.

Follow our Twitter page to find details on other construction projects in IDOT’s District 8. Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at http://stl-traffic.org.