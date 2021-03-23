Note: IDOT sent out a notice that this has been cancelled and a new release is to come.

ALTON – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that, weather permitting, IL 140, East Broadway, from Washington Avenue to Pearl Street in Alton in Madison County will be closed beginning April 1, 2021 for Illinois American Water to do rehabilitative work on the sanitary sewer system. It is expected that this work will take three to four weeks to complete. A marked detour will be in place to safely guide motorists around the closure.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT's traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

