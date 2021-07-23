GODFREY – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that intermittent lane restrictions will begin on IL 111/IL 267/US 67 on Friday, July 30, 2021, weather permitting. The lane restrictions will be on the following routes:

US 67 between Airport Rd and Lars Hoffman Crossing

IL 111/IL 267 between US 67 and the Jersey County line

Two-way traffic will be maintained by the use of flaggers. These restrictions are needed to place a new asphalt surface and the work is expected to be completed by the end of September.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The contractor on this project is the C. E. Mahoney Co. of Swansea, Illinois.

