GREENFIELD– The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that intermittent lane restrictions will begin on IL 108 between IL 267 and the Macoupin County line on Monday, July 26, 2021, weather permitting. Two-way traffic will be maintained by the use of flaggers. These restrictions are needed to place a new asphalt surface and the work is expected to be completed by mid-September.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The contractor on this project is the Illinois Valley Paving of Springfield, Illinois.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.