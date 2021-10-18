EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce was honored to welcome I-Koach Fitness to the community on October 15, 2021. SIUE grad Ioannis Katrantzis (center) started offering personal training for individuals and small groups in his garage and the business has grown into a new gym located at 4 Club Centre Court, Suite C in Edwardsville.

Additional information can be found at https://ikoachfitness.com or by contacting Ioannis Katrantzis at ikoachfitness@gmail.com.

Article continues after sponsor message