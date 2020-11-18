SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois High School Association (IHSA) recognizes that Tuesday's new Tier 3 announcement on November 17, 2020, by Governor Pritzker will temporarily pause the IHSA’s winter sports season.

“We remain optimistic that these new mitigations, coupled with the emergence of a vaccine, will aid in creating participation opportunities in the New Year for IHSA student-athletes in winter, spring, and summer sports,” said Craig Anderson IHSA Executive Director.

The IHSA Board of Directors will meet as scheduled on November 19, 2020, to continue plotting out potential paths for IHSA sport and activity participation through the remainder of the school year. Although representatives from the Governor’s office and the Illinois Department of Public Health will be unable to attend the meeting, today’s updated guidance from Governor Pritzker will aid the Board’s decision-making.

Article continues after sponsor message

The restrictions just fell short of a second stay-at-home order that Pritzker issued last spring at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the possibility remains of that if things don't go well during the restriction period.

"If you don't need to do it, don't," Pritzker said about the new restrictions, which will officially go into effect on Friday.

In its statement, the IHSA said that the Board of Directors meeting scheduled for Thursday will take place, and the board will continue to plan for the upcoming winter, spring, and summer seasons.

"The Illinois High School Association recognizes that today's announcement by Governor Pritzker will temporarily pause the IHSA"s winter sports season," the statement read. "We remain optimistic that these new mitigations, coupled with the emergence of a vaccine, will aid in creating participation opportunities in the new year for IHSA student-athletes in winter, spring and summer sports. The IHSA Board of Directors will meet as scheduled on Nov. 19, 2020, to continue plotting out potential paths for IHSA sport and activity participation through the remainder of the school year."

Although representatives of Pritzker's office and the Illinois Department of Public Health won't be available to participate in the meeting, the IHSA will use the Governor's announcement as guidance in their decision making on how to proceed with the winter season. The organization has invited Deputy Governor of Education Jesse Ruiz and IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi O. Ezike to help the board in collaborating on a plan to help safely conduct IHSA sporting events in the future.

"IHSA schools have been exemplary in adhering to state regulations throughout this pandemic," the statement also read, "and we hope that non-school programs will hold themselves to the same standard as we all put the long term health and safety of our fellow citizens ahead of short term athletic competition."

More like this: