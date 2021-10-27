TUESDAY, OCTOBER 26 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS SOCCER

IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 2A SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS

AT TRIAD

MASCOUTAH 3, CIVIC MEMORIAL 2: Parker Scottberg and Brayden Zyung scored in the final 10 minutes of the match to draw CM close, but couldn't get an equalizer before the final siren as Mascoutah eliminated the Eagles in the second semifinal of the Triad sectional Tuesday evening.

Jamil Green, Darian Kucharski and Caleb Slago all scored as the Indians took a 3-0 lead before CM came up with their two strikes as the rally fell short.

Scottberg had an assist for the Eagles, while Slago also had an assist for Mascoutah, as Oliver Hoybach had six saves for the Indians as they went on to the final.

Mascoutah is now 17-4-1 and advances to Friday night's final against the host Knights, with the kickoff coming at 6 p.m. CM's season ends 19-5-1.

TRIAD 5, CARBONDALE 0: Wyatt Suter had a hat trick, while Cam Ramirez and Jake Ellis also scored in Triad's sectional semifinal win over Carbondale at home.

Tobey Suter bagged four assists for the Knights, while Gage Hartmann had the other assist as David DuPont recorded the clean sheet in goal

Triad is now 22-0-1 and advances to the final on Friday evening at home.

CLASS 1A SUPERSECTIONAL AT BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 3, SPRINGFIELD SACRED HEART-GRIFFIN CATHOLIC 2 (AFTER EXTRA TIME): Ryan Myatt's goal in the first half of extra time was the winner as Althoff won the Class 1A supersectional match at home on Tuesday night to advance to the state finals.

Brady Bugger scored in the first half to give the Crusaders a 1-0 lead at the interval, but after the Cyclones drew level in the second half, SH-G took the lead on a disputed goal that led to Althoff head coach Skip Birdsong being sent off. Bugger got his second goal in the 67th minute off a throw-in to draw Althoff level, and Myatt scored in extra time off a scrum after a corner kick to give the Crusaders the win.

Althoff moves on to the state finals for only the second time in its history, and the first since playing in the Class A tournament in 1999.

Althoff is now 24-4-2 and will play in the second semifinal against Bloomington Central Catholic, who advanced on penalty kicks after their supersectional match eded in a 2-2 draw with Mendota at the Saints' home, at EastSide Centre in Peoria Friday evening at 7 p.m.

In the other two supersectional matches, Elmhurst Timothy Christian defeated Beecher 1-0 at Palos Heights Stagg and West Chicago Wheaton Academy won at home over Waukegan Cristo Rey St. Martin Catholic 1-0.

CLASS 3A AT COLLINSVILLE

COLLINSVILLE 2, O'FALLON 0: Jimmy Crowder and Trey Peterson had the goals for Collinsville while Jackson Parrill recorded the clean sheet at the Kahoks won their sectional semifinal match over O'Fallon at Kahok Stadium.

Peterson scored early in the first half, and Crowder found the back of the net from the penalty spot in the second to give the Kahoks the win and the berth in the final. Parrill made three key saves, two in the first half, to preserve his clean sheet.

Collinsville is now 20-3-2 and moves on to the final on Friday night against Moline, a 1-0 victor over Minooka in the other semifinal played at Joliet West on Tuesday, at home with a 6 p.m. kickoff. The Panthers end their season 14-7-0.

