GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS --- REGIONALS

CLASS 4A

AT GRANITE CITY

BELLEVILLE WEST 25-25, ALTON 15-5: In the second semifinal at Granite's Memorial Gym, West led all the way through to eliminate Alton.

Grace Carter had three blocks and two assists for the Redbirds, while Audrey Evola and three points, Taylor Freer had a point, a kill and seven assists, Tayen Orr had three kills, Reese Plont had four kills and a block. Renee Raglin had a kill, Abbie Smith served up four points and Alyssa Wisniewski had a kill and a block.

The Maroons are now 21-12 and advance to Thursday night's final against Edwardsville at 6 p.m., while the Redbirds end their season 13-17-2.

CLASS 1A

AT CONCORD TRIOPIA

In the quarterfinals of the Concord Triopia regional, Camp Point Central won over White Hall North Greene 25-9. 25-8, while Hardin Calhoun eliminated Carrollton 23-25, 25-20, 25-20. The Cougars and Warriors advance to the semifinals on Wednesday, with the host Trojans meeting Mt. Sterling Brown County at 5:30 p.m., and Central playing Calhoun at 6:30 p.m. The final is set for Thursday at 6 p.m.

AT METRO-EAST LUTHERAN

In the quarterfinals at Hooks Gym, Carlyle defeated O'Fallon First Baptist Academy 25-8, 25-9 and the host Knights won over Lebanon 25-18, 25-11 to advance to Wednesday's semifinals. Top-seeded Valmeyer plays Father McGivney Catholic in the first semifinal at 5:30 p.m., while the Indians face Metro-East in the second semifinal at 6:30 p.m. The final will be played Thursday at 6 p.m.

CLASS 2A

AT CARLINVILLE

LITCHFIELD 25-25, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 21-11: Litchfield took a close first set, then led all the way in the second in going on to the win over Marquette at Carlinville's Big House in the regional semifinals.

Rose Brangenberg had six assists for the Explorers, while Sydney Ehrman served up a point, Olivia Ellebracht had four kills, Allison Geiger had a kill, Kendall Meisenheimer had two kills, Ryan O'Leary served up a point and an ace, Shay O'Leary had four points and an assist, Chloe White had a kill, Abby Williams had a point and a kill, Natalie Wills had a pair of kills and Allison Woolbright had three points, an ace and four assists.

The Purple Panthers advance to Thursday night's final, while the Explorers end their season with a 24-9-2 record.

PANA 25-25, CARLINVILLE 12-11: In the second semifinal, Pana led from start to finish to eliminate the hosts.

Jordyn Loveless came up with a block for the Cavaliers, while Melanie Murphy served up a point to go along with a kill and a block, Addie Ruyle had two points, Jill Slayton had three points, an ace and five kills, Isabella Tiburzi had a block and nine assists and Ella Walker had two points and three kills.

Pana and Litchfield will meet each other for the regional championship on Thursday at 6 p.m. Carlinville's season ends at 22-15.

AT ROXANA

ROXANA 25-25, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 11-15: In the regional semifinals at Larry Milazzo Memorial Gym, Roxana led from wire-to-wire in eliminating EAWR.

Calista Stahlhut had 14 kills for the Shells, while Peyton Petit had eight and Abby Gehrs had five, C.J. Ross had 25 assists and two aces, Kaylyn Dixon led with 12 digs and also had eight points, while Bailey Hill served up 12 points.

Roxana is now 18-15 and will play in the final on Thursday against Staunton. The Oilers were eliminated at 12-24.

In the first semifinal, the Bulldogs won over Greenville 25-2, 25-8. Staunton advances to the final at 16-6, while the Comets concluded their season 13-21.

CLASS 3A

AT MASCOUTAH

In the Class 3A regional semifinals as Mascoutah's gym, Taylorville won over Cahokia 25-2, 25-7, while the host Indians eliminated East St. Louis 25-7, 25-15. The Tornadoes and Mascoutah will play each other in the final Thursday night at 6 p.m. The Indians are now 26-9, while the Flyers end their season 6-18 and the Comanches were eliminated with a 3-15 record.

AT TRIAD

In the regional semifinals at Rich Mason Gym, Waterloo won over the host Knights 25-8, 25-15 in the first match, and in the nightcap, Civic Memorial won over Highland 20-25, 25-22, 25-21. The final will pit Waterloo and the Eagles Thursday night at 6 p.m. Waterloo is now 26-5, while the Knights were eliminated at 18-17. CM goes to 28-7-1, while Highland's season ends 17-16.

