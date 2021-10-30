IHSA Friday Night Football Playoffs Scoreboard
2021 IHSA FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS --- FIRST ROUND SCOREBOARD
CLASS 1A
Abingdon-Avon 14, Kewanee Wethersfield 8
Forreston 22, Galena 14
Ottawa Marquette Catholic 32, Princeville 7
Peru St. Bede Catholic 30, Chicago Hope Academy 19
CLASS 2A
Breese Mater Dei Catholic 54, Carmi White County 16
Pana 49, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 19
CLASS 3A
Braidwood Reed-Custer 28, Peotone 0
Byron 58, Chicago Catalyst/Maria Catholic 0
Elmhurst Immaculate Conception Catholic 48, Monmouth-Roseville 0
Princeton 47, Poplar Grove North Boone 14
CLASS 4A
Freeburg 69, Olney Richland County 19
Genoa-Kingston 59, Chicago Bogan 0
Joliet Catholic Academy 48, Marengo 0
Civic Memorial 20, Quincy Notre Dame Catholic 17
Richmond-Burton 56, Chicago Sullivan 0
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic 49, Columbia 13
West Chicago Wheaton Academy 36, Coal City 3
CLASS 5A
Rockford Boylan Catholic 41, Chicago Brooks 6
LaGrange Park Nazareth Academy 54, Chicago Goode 6
Glen Ellyn Glenbard South 41, Chicago Noble/Bulls 14
Morris 42, LaSalle-Peru 0
Morton 56, Highland 33
Roselle 36, Chicago Payton 3
Oak Park Fenwick Catholic 50, Maple Park Kaneland 14
CLASS 6A
Grayslake Central 27, Belvidere North 22
Cary-Grove 42, Rockford East 8
Chicago St. Ignatius Catholic Prep 42, Midlothian Bremen 7
Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge 49, Vernon Hills 0
Deerfield 27, Chicago Mather 0
Lake Forest 27, Antioch 6
Lemont 45, Chicago Kennedy 0
Oak Lawn Richards 28, Chicago Simeon 10
Springfield 94, Rock Island 72
Washington 14, Normal Community West 7
Wauconda 41, Lake Villa Lakes 7
CLASS 7A
Algonquin Jacobs 48, Arlington Heights Hersey 20
Batavia 37, Lake Zurich 0
Chicago St. Rita Catholic 42, Rolling Meadows 7
Hoffman Estates 34, Lansing Thornton Fractional South 28
Moline 48, Hampshire 42
Mt. Prospect 35, Palos Heights Shepard 7
Normal Community 33, Blue Island Eisenhower 6
Pekin 28, Libertyville 14
Yorkville 26, Plainfield Central 22
Villa Park Willowbrook 44, Chicago Whitney Young 0
Chicago Mt. Carmel Catholic 20, South Holland Thornwood 0
Wheaton North 42, Elgin Larkin 0
CLASS 8A
Minooka 16, Elmhurst York 13
Glenview Glenbrook South 34, O'Fallon 8
Gurnee Warren 27, Barrington 9
Chicago Marist Catholic 42, Lombard Glenbard East 0
Naperville Neuqua Valley 60, Bartlett 7
Naperville Central 28, Naperville North 16
Park Ridge Maine South 51, Winnetka New Trier 7
South Elgin 24, Edwardsville 13
