2021 IHSA FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS --- FIRST ROUND SCOREBOARD

CLASS 1A

Abingdon-Avon 14, Kewanee Wethersfield 8

Forreston 22, Galena 14

Ottawa Marquette Catholic 32, Princeville 7

Peru St. Bede Catholic 30, Chicago Hope Academy 19

CLASS 2A

Breese Mater Dei Catholic 54, Carmi White County 16

Pana 49, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 19

CLASS 3A

Braidwood Reed-Custer 28, Peotone 0

Byron 58, Chicago Catalyst/Maria Catholic 0

Elmhurst Immaculate Conception Catholic 48, Monmouth-Roseville 0

Princeton 47, Poplar Grove North Boone 14

CLASS 4A

Freeburg 69, Olney Richland County 19

Genoa-Kingston 59, Chicago Bogan 0

Joliet Catholic Academy 48, Marengo 0

Civic Memorial 20, Quincy Notre Dame Catholic 17

Richmond-Burton 56, Chicago Sullivan 0

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic 49, Columbia 13

West Chicago Wheaton Academy 36, Coal City 3

CLASS 5A

Rockford Boylan Catholic 41, Chicago Brooks 6

LaGrange Park Nazareth Academy 54, Chicago Goode 6

Glen Ellyn Glenbard South 41, Chicago Noble/Bulls 14

Morris 42, LaSalle-Peru 0

Morton 56, Highland 33

Roselle 36, Chicago Payton 3

Oak Park Fenwick Catholic 50, Maple Park Kaneland 14

CLASS 6A

Grayslake Central 27, Belvidere North 22

Cary-Grove 42, Rockford East 8

Chicago St. Ignatius Catholic Prep 42, Midlothian Bremen 7

Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge 49, Vernon Hills 0

Deerfield 27, Chicago Mather 0

Lake Forest 27, Antioch 6

Lemont 45, Chicago Kennedy 0

Oak Lawn Richards 28, Chicago Simeon 10

Springfield 94, Rock Island 72

Washington 14, Normal Community West 7

Wauconda 41, Lake Villa Lakes 7

CLASS 7A

Algonquin Jacobs 48, Arlington Heights Hersey 20

Batavia 37, Lake Zurich 0

Chicago St. Rita Catholic 42, Rolling Meadows 7

Hoffman Estates 34, Lansing Thornton Fractional South 28

Moline 48, Hampshire 42

Mt. Prospect 35, Palos Heights Shepard 7

Normal Community 33, Blue Island Eisenhower 6

Pekin 28, Libertyville 14

Yorkville 26, Plainfield Central 22

Villa Park Willowbrook 44, Chicago Whitney Young 0

Chicago Mt. Carmel Catholic 20, South Holland Thornwood 0

Wheaton North 42, Elgin Larkin 0

CLASS 8A

Minooka 16, Elmhurst York 13

Glenview Glenbrook South 34, O'Fallon 8

Gurnee Warren 27, Barrington 9

Chicago Marist Catholic 42, Lombard Glenbard East 0

Naperville Neuqua Valley 60, Bartlett 7

Naperville Central 28, Naperville North 16

Park Ridge Maine South 51, Winnetka New Trier 7

South Elgin 24, Edwardsville 13

