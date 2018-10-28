IHSA Football Playoffs Friday, Saturday Scoreboard
IHSA FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS SATURDAY SCOREBOARD
CLASS 1A
Arcola 31. Catlin Salt Fork 13
Moweaqua Central A&M 48, Bridgeport Red Hill 40
Camp Point Central 43. Greenfield Northwestern 12
Chicago Orr 42, LeRoy 6
Concord Triopia 33, Georgetown Ridge Farm 14
Fisher 48, Toledo Cumberland 15
Forreston 48, Kirkland Hiawatha 0
Aurora Christian 26, Kewanee Wethersfield 20
Lena-Winslow 44, Lewistown 14
Albion Edwards County 7, Madison 0
Milledgeville 56, Fulton 22
Ottawa Marquette 41, Orangeville 6
Carrollton 37, Sesser-Valier 14
Dakota 48, Stockton 0
CLASS 2A
Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 66, Hamilton West Hancock 30
Carthage Illini West 50, Aledo Mercer County 26
Chicago Hope Academy 38, Knoxville 16
Palos Heights Chicago Christian 41, Chicago Collins 12
Taylor Ridge Rockridge 50, Clifton Central 28
Decatur St. Teresa 45, Staunton 0
Athens 35, Eldorado 8
Lanark Eastland 58, Chicago Harlan 28
Maroa-Forsyth 55, Jacksonville Routt Catholic 13
Downs Tri-Valley 14, Nashville 7
Orion 24, Minonk Fieldcrest 21
Pana 28, Fithian Oakwood 21
Sterling Newman Central Catholic 54, Rockford Christian 14
Tuscola 42, Villa Grove Heritage 6
Chester 42, Warrensburg-Latham 20
CLASS 3A
Anna-Jonesboro 56, West Frankfort 28
Pleasant Plains 54, Beardstown 35
Byron 50, Rock Island Alleman Catholic 14
Herscher 37, Chicago Dunbar 20
Spring Valley Hall 54, Chicago Clark 8
Princeton 39, Elmwood-Brimfield 12
Eureka 54, Chicago Urban Prep/Englewood 6
Fairfield 34, Newton 28 (OT)
Greenville 28. Farmington 14
Monmouth-Roseville 14, Wilmington 10
Monticello 50, St. Joseph-Ogden 7
Poplar Grove North Boone 48, Oneida ROWVA 7
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 33, Vandalia 6
Williamsville 50. DuQuoin 20
CLASS 4A
Effingham 21, Breese Mater Dei Catholic 6
Chicago Urban Prep/Bronzeville 24, Elgin St. Edward 14
Johnsburg 46. Chicago Agricultural Science 0
Columbia 33, Freeburg 14
Stillman Valley 28, Dixon 13
Genoa-Kingston 61. Chicago Clemente 8
Kankakee Bishop McNamara Catholic 59, Olney Richland County 18
Murphysboro 22, Fairbury Prairie Central 20
Paris 42, Salem 14
Pontiac 48, Herrin 7
Richmond-Burton 42, Plano 0
CLASS 5A
Cahokia 22, Mt. Zion 6
Carbondale 31, Champaign Central 28
Chcago Brooks 38, Chicago Hyde Park 30
Country Club Hills Hillcrest 47, Jersey 0
Decatur MacArthur 41, Morton 20
Elmwood Park 41, Chicago Back of the Yards 12
Highland 61, Olympia Fields Rich Central 21
Lombard Montini Catholic 42, Woodstock North 7
Marion 29, Park Forest Rich East 12
Mattoon 28, Mascoutah 24
Joliet Catholic Academy 49, Metamora 20
Rockford Boylan Catholic 42, Glen Ellyn Glenbard South 0
CLASS 6A
Antioch 49, Burbank Reavis 0
Crete-Monee 41, Bloomington 13
Chicago Wendell Phillips 30, Lake Forest 24
Crystal Lake South 49, Chicago Kenwood 0
Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge 38, Darien Hinsdale South 14
Maple Park Kaneland 63, Chicago Von Steuben 6
Niles Notre Dame 14, Chicago St. Ignatius 7
Palos Heights Shepard 51, Springfield 36
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 34, Quincy 14
CLASS 7A
Lake Zurich 17, DeKalb 0
East St. Louis 62, Hoffman Estates 14
LaGrange Park Nazareth Academy 42, Tinley Park Andrew 11
New Lenox Lincoln-Way West 24, Machesney Park Harlem 17
Moline 46, Northbrook Glenbrook North 20
St. Charles North 44, Normal Community 29
CLASS 8A
West Aurora 28. South Elgin 20
Chicago Brother Rice 49, Zion-Benton 0
Chicago Marist Catholic 28, Lincolnshire Stevenson 6
Hinsdale Central 28, Hoffman Estates Conant 14
Wilmette Loyola Academy 38, Minooka 14
Barrington 23. Oswego East 14
Oswego 49, Chicago Taft 7
IHSA FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND FRIDAY SCOREBOARD
CLASS 1A
Argenta-Oreana 50, Cerro Gordo-Bement 10
Princeville 35, Polo 7
CLASS 2A
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 76, Watseka 6
CLASS 3A
Carlinville 47, East Alton-Wood River 8
Lisle 38, Dwight 14
CLASS 4A
Coal City 37, West Chicago Wheaton Academy 0
Elmhurst Immaculate Conception Catholic 49, Chicago Raby 0
Marengo 47, Chicago Sullivan 20
Rochester 53, Breese Central 27
Taylorville 57, Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 30
CLASS 5A
Evergreen Park 63, Chicago Payton 34
Sterling 49, Chicago Phoenix 0
Sycamore 21, Rochelle 7
Wheaton St. Francis 49, Chicago Amundsen 6
CLASS 6A
Cary-Grove 49, Wauconda 7
Chatham Glenwood 24, Lemont 21
Lake Villa Lakes 35, Belvidere North 17
Normal Community West 34, Peoria Notre Dame 21
Oak Lawn Richards 49, Rock Island 0
Washington 35, New Lenox Providence Catholic 0
Yorkville 28, Dunlap 21
CLASS 7A
Arlington Heights Hersey 52, New Lenox Lincoln-Way Central 13
Batavia 49, Granite City 0
Chicago Simeon 46, Rockford East 0
Chicago Mt. Carmel 38, Lansing Thornton Fractional South 0
Des Plaines Maine West 20, Lisle Benet Academy 18
Lombard Glenbard East 40, Mt. Prospect 14
Rockton Hononegah 21, Buffalo Grove 20
Rolling Meadows 29, Alton 27
Villa Park WIllowbrook 35, Chicago Lincoln Park 0
Wheaton-Warrenville South 20, Belleville West 12
CLASS 8A
Glen Ellyn Glenbard West 49, Bartlett 20
Aurora Waubonsie Valley 38, Bolingbrook 21
Edwardsville 44, Evanston 27
Homewood-Flossmoor 21, Palatine Fremd 0
Frankfort Lincoln-Way East 49, St. Charles East 0
Gurnee-Warren 14, Naperville Neuqua Valley 3
Oak Park-River Forest 34, Winnetka New Trier 16
Park Ridge Maine South 55, Huntley 14
Naperville Central 42, Plainfield South 10
