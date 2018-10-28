IHSA Football Playoffs Friday, Saturday Scoreboard Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. IHSA FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS SATURDAY SCOREBOARD CLASS 1A Arcola 31. Catlin Salt Fork 13 Moweaqua Central A&M 48, Bridgeport Red Hill 40 Camp Point Central 43. Greenfield Northwestern 12 Chicago Orr 42, LeRoy 6 Concord Triopia 33, Georgetown Ridge Farm 14 Fisher 48, Toledo Cumberland 15 Forreston 48, Kirkland Hiawatha 0 Aurora Christian 26, Kewanee Wethersfield 20 Lena-Winslow 44, Lewistown 14 Albion Edwards County 7, Madison 0 Milledgeville 56, Fulton 22 Ottawa Marquette 41, Orangeville 6 Carrollton 37, Sesser-Valier 14 Dakota 48, Stockton 0 CLASS 2A Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 66, Hamilton West Hancock 30 Carthage Illini West 50, Aledo Mercer County 26 Chicago Hope Academy 38, Knoxville 16 Palos Heights Chicago Christian 41, Chicago Collins 12 Taylor Ridge Rockridge 50, Clifton Central 28 Decatur St. Teresa 45, Staunton 0 Athens 35, Eldorado 8 Lanark Eastland 58, Chicago Harlan 28 Maroa-Forsyth 55, Jacksonville Routt Catholic 13 Downs Tri-Valley 14, Nashville 7 Orion 24, Minonk Fieldcrest 21 Pana 28, Fithian Oakwood 21 Sterling Newman Central Catholic 54, Rockford Christian 14 Tuscola 42, Villa Grove Heritage 6 Chester 42, Warrensburg-Latham 20 CLASS 3A Anna-Jonesboro 56, West Frankfort 28 Pleasant Plains 54, Beardstown 35 Byron 50, Rock Island Alleman Catholic 14 Herscher 37, Chicago Dunbar 20 Spring Valley Hall 54, Chicago Clark 8 Princeton 39, Elmwood-Brimfield 12 Eureka 54, Chicago Urban Prep/Englewood 6 Fairfield 34, Newton 28 (OT) Greenville 28. Farmington 14 Monmouth-Roseville 14, Wilmington 10 Monticello 50, St. Joseph-Ogden 7 Poplar Grove North Boone 48, Oneida ROWVA 7 Paxton-Buckley-Loda 33, Vandalia 6 Williamsville 50. DuQuoin 20 CLASS 4A Effingham 21, Breese Mater Dei Catholic 6 Chicago Urban Prep/Bronzeville 24, Elgin St. Edward 14 Johnsburg 46. Chicago Agricultural Science 0 Columbia 33, Freeburg 14 Stillman Valley 28, Dixon 13 Genoa-Kingston 61. Chicago Clemente 8 Kankakee Bishop McNamara Catholic 59, Olney Richland County 18 Murphysboro 22, Fairbury Prairie Central 20 Paris 42, Salem 14 Pontiac 48, Herrin 7 Richmond-Burton 42, Plano 0 CLASS 5A Cahokia 22, Mt. Zion 6 Carbondale 31, Champaign Central 28 Chcago Brooks 38, Chicago Hyde Park 30 Country Club Hills Hillcrest 47, Jersey 0 Decatur MacArthur 41, Morton 20 Elmwood Park 41, Chicago Back of the Yards 12 Highland 61, Olympia Fields Rich Central 21 Lombard Montini Catholic 42, Woodstock North 7 Marion 29, Park Forest Rich East 12 Mattoon 28, Mascoutah 24 Joliet Catholic Academy 49, Metamora 20 Rockford Boylan Catholic 42, Glen Ellyn Glenbard South 0 CLASS 6A Antioch 49, Burbank Reavis 0 Crete-Monee 41, Bloomington 13 Article continues after sponsor message Chicago Wendell Phillips 30, Lake Forest 24 Crystal Lake South 49, Chicago Kenwood 0 Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge 38, Darien Hinsdale South 14 Maple Park Kaneland 63, Chicago Von Steuben 6 Niles Notre Dame 14, Chicago St. Ignatius 7 Palos Heights Shepard 51, Springfield 36 Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 34, Quincy 14 CLASS 7A Lake Zurich 17, DeKalb 0 East St. Louis 62, Hoffman Estates 14 LaGrange Park Nazareth Academy 42, Tinley Park Andrew 11 New Lenox Lincoln-Way West 24, Machesney Park Harlem 17 Moline 46, Northbrook Glenbrook North 20 St. Charles North 44, Normal Community 29 CLASS 8A West Aurora 28. South Elgin 20 Chicago Brother Rice 49, Zion-Benton 0 Chicago Marist Catholic 28, Lincolnshire Stevenson 6 Hinsdale Central 28, Hoffman Estates Conant 14 Wilmette Loyola Academy 38, Minooka 14 Barrington 23. Oswego East 14 Oswego 49, Chicago Taft 7 IHSA FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND FRIDAY SCOREBOARD CLASS 1A Argenta-Oreana 50, Cerro Gordo-Bement 10 Princeville 35, Polo 7 CLASS 2A Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 76, Watseka 6 CLASS 3A Carlinville 47, East Alton-Wood River 8 Lisle 38, Dwight 14 CLASS 4A Coal City 37, West Chicago Wheaton Academy 0 Elmhurst Immaculate Conception Catholic 49, Chicago Raby 0 Marengo 47, Chicago Sullivan 20 Rochester 53, Breese Central 27 Taylorville 57, Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 30 CLASS 5A Evergreen Park 63, Chicago Payton 34 Sterling 49, Chicago Phoenix 0 Sycamore 21, Rochelle 7 Wheaton St. Francis 49, Chicago Amundsen 6 CLASS 6A Cary-Grove 49, Wauconda 7 Chatham Glenwood 24, Lemont 21 Lake Villa Lakes 35, Belvidere North 17 Normal Community West 34, Peoria Notre Dame 21 Oak Lawn Richards 49, Rock Island 0 Washington 35, New Lenox Providence Catholic 0 Yorkville 28, Dunlap 21 CLASS 7A Arlington Heights Hersey 52, New Lenox Lincoln-Way Central 13 Batavia 49, Granite City 0 Chicago Simeon 46, Rockford East 0 Chicago Mt. Carmel 38, Lansing Thornton Fractional South 0 Des Plaines Maine West 20, Lisle Benet Academy 18 Lombard Glenbard East 40, Mt. Prospect 14 Rockton Hononegah 21, Buffalo Grove 20 Rolling Meadows 29, Alton 27 Villa Park WIllowbrook 35, Chicago Lincoln Park 0 Wheaton-Warrenville South 20, Belleville West 12 CLASS 8A Glen Ellyn Glenbard West 49, Bartlett 20 Aurora Waubonsie Valley 38, Bolingbrook 21 Edwardsville 44, Evanston 27 Homewood-Flossmoor 21, Palatine Fremd 0 Frankfort Lincoln-Way East 49, St. Charles East 0 Gurnee-Warren 14, Naperville Neuqua Valley 3 Oak Park-River Forest 34, Winnetka New Trier 16 Park Ridge Maine South 55, Huntley 14 Naperville Central 42, Plainfield South 10