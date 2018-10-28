IHSA FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS SATURDAY SCOREBOARD

CLASS 1A

Arcola 31. Catlin Salt Fork 13

Moweaqua Central A&M 48, Bridgeport Red Hill 40

Camp Point Central 43. Greenfield Northwestern 12

Chicago Orr 42, LeRoy 6

Concord Triopia 33, Georgetown Ridge Farm 14

Fisher 48, Toledo Cumberland 15

Forreston 48, Kirkland Hiawatha 0

Aurora Christian 26, Kewanee Wethersfield 20

Lena-Winslow 44, Lewistown 14

Albion Edwards County 7, Madison 0

Milledgeville 56, Fulton 22

Ottawa Marquette 41, Orangeville 6

Carrollton 37, Sesser-Valier 14

Dakota 48, Stockton 0

CLASS 2A

Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 66, Hamilton West Hancock 30

Carthage Illini West 50, Aledo Mercer County 26

Chicago Hope Academy 38, Knoxville 16

Palos Heights Chicago Christian 41, Chicago Collins 12

Taylor Ridge Rockridge 50, Clifton Central 28

Decatur St. Teresa 45, Staunton 0

Athens 35, Eldorado 8

Lanark Eastland 58, Chicago Harlan 28

Maroa-Forsyth 55, Jacksonville Routt Catholic 13

Downs Tri-Valley 14, Nashville 7

Orion 24, Minonk Fieldcrest 21

Pana 28, Fithian Oakwood 21

Sterling Newman Central Catholic 54, Rockford Christian 14

Tuscola 42, Villa Grove Heritage 6

Chester 42, Warrensburg-Latham 20

CLASS 3A

Anna-Jonesboro 56, West Frankfort 28

Pleasant Plains 54, Beardstown 35

Byron 50, Rock Island Alleman Catholic 14

Herscher 37, Chicago Dunbar 20

Spring Valley Hall 54, Chicago Clark 8

Princeton 39, Elmwood-Brimfield 12

Eureka 54, Chicago Urban Prep/Englewood 6

Fairfield 34, Newton 28 (OT)

Greenville 28. Farmington 14

Monmouth-Roseville 14, Wilmington 10

Monticello 50, St. Joseph-Ogden 7

Poplar Grove North Boone 48, Oneida ROWVA 7

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 33, Vandalia 6

Williamsville 50. DuQuoin 20

CLASS 4A

Effingham 21, Breese Mater Dei Catholic 6

Chicago Urban Prep/Bronzeville 24, Elgin St. Edward 14

Johnsburg 46. Chicago Agricultural Science 0

Columbia 33, Freeburg 14

Stillman Valley 28, Dixon 13

Genoa-Kingston 61. Chicago Clemente 8

Kankakee Bishop McNamara Catholic 59, Olney Richland County 18

Murphysboro 22, Fairbury Prairie Central 20

Paris 42, Salem 14

Pontiac 48, Herrin 7

Richmond-Burton 42, Plano 0

CLASS 5A

Cahokia 22, Mt. Zion 6

Carbondale 31, Champaign Central 28

Chcago Brooks 38, Chicago Hyde Park 30

Country Club Hills Hillcrest 47, Jersey 0

Decatur MacArthur 41, Morton 20

Elmwood Park 41, Chicago Back of the Yards 12

Highland 61, Olympia Fields Rich Central 21

Lombard Montini Catholic 42, Woodstock North 7

Marion 29, Park Forest Rich East 12

Mattoon 28, Mascoutah 24

Joliet Catholic Academy 49, Metamora 20

Rockford Boylan Catholic 42, Glen Ellyn Glenbard South 0

CLASS 6A

Antioch 49, Burbank Reavis 0

Crete-Monee 41, Bloomington 13

Chicago Wendell Phillips 30, Lake Forest 24

Crystal Lake South 49, Chicago Kenwood 0

Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge 38, Darien Hinsdale South 14

Maple Park Kaneland 63, Chicago Von Steuben 6

Niles Notre Dame 14, Chicago St. Ignatius 7

Palos Heights Shepard 51, Springfield 36

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 34, Quincy 14

CLASS 7A

Lake Zurich 17, DeKalb 0

East St. Louis 62, Hoffman Estates 14

LaGrange Park Nazareth Academy 42, Tinley Park Andrew 11

New Lenox Lincoln-Way West 24, Machesney Park Harlem 17

Moline 46, Northbrook Glenbrook North 20

St. Charles North 44, Normal Community 29

CLASS 8A

West Aurora 28. South Elgin 20

Chicago Brother Rice 49, Zion-Benton 0

Chicago Marist Catholic 28, Lincolnshire Stevenson 6

Hinsdale Central 28, Hoffman Estates Conant 14

Wilmette Loyola Academy 38, Minooka 14

Barrington 23. Oswego East 14

Oswego 49, Chicago Taft 7

IHSA FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND FRIDAY SCOREBOARD

CLASS 1A

Argenta-Oreana 50, Cerro Gordo-Bement 10

Princeville 35, Polo 7

CLASS 2A

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 76, Watseka 6

CLASS 3A

Carlinville 47, East Alton-Wood River 8

Lisle 38, Dwight 14

CLASS 4A

Coal City 37, West Chicago Wheaton Academy 0

Elmhurst Immaculate Conception Catholic 49, Chicago Raby 0

Marengo 47, Chicago Sullivan 20

Rochester 53, Breese Central 27

Taylorville 57, Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 30

CLASS 5A

Evergreen Park 63, Chicago Payton 34

Sterling 49, Chicago Phoenix 0

Sycamore 21, Rochelle 7

Wheaton St. Francis 49, Chicago Amundsen 6

CLASS 6A

Cary-Grove 49, Wauconda 7

Chatham Glenwood 24, Lemont 21

Lake Villa Lakes 35, Belvidere North 17

Normal Community West 34, Peoria Notre Dame 21

Oak Lawn Richards 49, Rock Island 0

Washington 35, New Lenox Providence Catholic 0

Yorkville 28, Dunlap 21

CLASS 7A

Arlington Heights Hersey 52, New Lenox Lincoln-Way Central 13

Batavia 49, Granite City 0

Chicago Simeon 46, Rockford East 0

Chicago Mt. Carmel 38, Lansing Thornton Fractional South 0

Des Plaines Maine West 20, Lisle Benet Academy 18

Lombard Glenbard East 40, Mt. Prospect 14

Rockton Hononegah 21, Buffalo Grove 20

Rolling Meadows 29, Alton 27

Villa Park WIllowbrook 35, Chicago Lincoln Park 0

Wheaton-Warrenville South 20, Belleville West 12

CLASS 8A

Glen Ellyn Glenbard West 49, Bartlett 20

Aurora Waubonsie Valley 38, Bolingbrook 21

Edwardsville 44, Evanston 27

Homewood-Flossmoor 21, Palatine Fremd 0

Frankfort Lincoln-Way East 49, St. Charles East 0

Gurnee-Warren 14, Naperville Neuqua Valley 3

Oak Park-River Forest 34, Winnetka New Trier 16

Park Ridge Maine South 55, Huntley 14

Naperville Central 42, Plainfield South 10

