Class 1A

Camp Point Central 54, Bridgeport Red Hill 0

Hardin Calhoun 42, Heyworth 14

Althoff Catholic 76, Tuscola 41

Sesser-Valier 34, Carrollton 8

Caitlyn Salt Fork 7, Winchester West Central 0

Greenfield-Northwestern 52, Nokomis 13

Class 2A

Nashville 49, Pana 7

Athens 33, Piasa Southwestern 7

Shelbyville 48, Trenton Wesclin 0

Vandalia 34, Lawrenceville 22

Breese Mater Dei 40, Carmi White County 22

Class 3A

Greenville 35, Fairfield 12

Stanford Olympia 20, Litchfield 17

Roxana 50, Paris 22

St. Joseph Ogden 38, Carlinville 15

Class 4A

Breese Central 19, Cahokia 2

Charleston 27, Freeburg 24

Class 5A

Highland 35, Mt. Vernon 14

Class 6A

East St. Louis 61, Lemont 0

Class 7A

Collinsville 20, Des Plaines Maine West 15

Class 8A

Edwardsville 35, West Aurora 14

