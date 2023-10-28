IHSA Football Playoffs First Round Scoreboard (Saturday)
Class 1A
Camp Point Central 54, Bridgeport Red Hill 0
Hardin Calhoun 42, Heyworth 14
Althoff Catholic 76, Tuscola 41
Sesser-Valier 34, Carrollton 8
Caitlyn Salt Fork 7, Winchester West Central 0
Greenfield-Northwestern 52, Nokomis 13
Class 2A
Nashville 49, Pana 7
Athens 33, Piasa Southwestern 7
Shelbyville 48, Trenton Wesclin 0
Vandalia 34, Lawrenceville 22
Breese Mater Dei 40, Carmi White County 22
Class 3A
Greenville 35, Fairfield 12
Stanford Olympia 20, Litchfield 17
Roxana 50, Paris 22
St. Joseph Ogden 38, Carlinville 15
Class 4A
Breese Central 19, Cahokia 2
Charleston 27, Freeburg 24
Class 5A
Highland 35, Mt. Vernon 14
Class 6A
East St. Louis 61, Lemont 0
Class 7A
Collinsville 20, Des Plaines Maine West 15
Class 8A
Edwardsville 35, West Aurora 14
