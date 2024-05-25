CHARLESTON - Triad's Louis Yohannes qualified first in the 110 meter hurdles, East St. Louis qualified many of its athletes for the finals, and Justice Eldridge of Civic Memorial made it to the final of the 1,600 meters, as did the Eagles' 4x800 meter relay team in the preliminaries of the IHSA Class 2A boys track meet Friday at O'Brien Stadium at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.

In each of the races, the top nine qualified for the finals on Saturday, along with the top 12 in the 1,600 meters, the shot put, discus throw, long jump and high jump, along with the top nine, plus ties, in the high jump and pole vault. Points will be awarded during the finals on Saturday to determine the team championship.

In the 100 meters, Triad's Tashon Crockarell came in at 10.79 seconds, while Roxana's Andrew Ellis had a time of 10.90 seconds, but neither qualified. In the 200 meters, East Side's Kenneth Buchanon qualified third at 21.59 seconds, with teammate Jayden McCallum coming in at 22,24 seconds, missing out on the final. In the 400 meters, the Flyers' Darius Ivy qualified in sixth with a time of 49.61 seconds, while Jersey's Casey Borokowski had a time of 50.39 seconds, failing to qualify.

Triad's Drew Twyman qualified ninth for the 800 meters, coming in at 1:57.61, with Ivy coming in at 1:57.91, and CM's D.J. Dutton just behind at 1:57.94, both missing out on the final. Eldridge claimed the 12th and final qualifying spot in the 1,600 meters, coming in at 4:27.11, while Highland's Christian Knobeloch had a time of 4:40.12, failing to qualify. Twyman did not start the race, and was scratched.

Article continues after sponsor message

In the hurdles races, Yohannes qualified first in the 110 meters with a time of 14.40 seconds, while in the relays, Triad qualified second in the 4x100 meters at 41.95 seconds, with East Side coming in at 42.98 seconds, and Roxana having a time of 43.60 seconds, both the Flyers and Shells failing to qualify. In the 4x200 meters, the Knights qualified first at 1:28.73, with East Side having a time of 1:30.09, failing to qualify. In the 4x400 meters, the Flyers qualified second at 3:24.49, with CM coming in at 3:36.89, and Triad in at 3:40.89, both sides missing out on the final. In the 4x800 meters, the Eagles qualified fourth at 7:54.53, while Highland came in at 8:20.30, and Roxana was in at 8:38.28, and Triad was in at 8:39.59, and East Side's time was 8:42.37, the last four teams missing out.

In the field events, Zach Van Tieghem of Triad qualified fourth in the shot put with a throw of 16.19 meters, while Elmo Gillian of East Side went through in fifth at 15.91 meters, with Flyers' teammate Andrew Bownes had a toss of 14.96 meters, and Gabe Smith of Roxana having a distance of 14.22 meters, the latter two failing to qualify. In the discus throw, Andrew Bownes qualified in seventh with a throw of 47.17 meters, while in the high jump, Curtis Bownes of the Flyers qualified in fifth, going over at 1.88 meters.

In the pole vault, Triad's Zane Meier qualified seventh, and teammate Parker Freiderich qualified in 11th, both clearing 4.10 meters, while in the long jump, Buchanon had a jump of 6.17 meters, but did not qualify for the final. In the triple jump, the Flyers went one-two, with Shamond McClain the top qualifier with a distance of 13.76 meters, and Tyreke Baker in second at 13.61 meters, East Alton-Wood River's Jasiah Brown qualified ninth at 13.27 meters.

The qualifiers will compete in the finals for championship points on Saturday at O'Brien Stadium.

More like this: