WESTMONT – Illinois Federation of Teachers (IFT) President Dan Montgomery released the following statement in response to the release of Adam Toledo’s video.

“The members of the Illinois Federation of Teachers join all those who are grieving the loss of another child of color at the hands of police. Our hearts are with the Toledo family during these difficult times. Their grief is unimaginable.



“As a society, we must acknowledge that our current system of law enforcement must be transformed. Quick reforms and larger budgets won’t eradicate systemic racism.

"Now more than ever, we have an opportunity to bring positive change to our communities by investing in education, trauma-informed practices, youth programs, and wraparound services instead of perpetuating a system that disproportionately penalizes, incarcerates, and kills Black and Brown people, especially youth.



“As educators, we condemn violence and pledge to continue to work to dismantle racism to achieve a truly just society for our students and communities. The IFT and our members are committed to that work."

The Illinois Federation of Teachers (IFT) represents 103,000 teachers and paraprofessionals in PreK-12 school districts throughout Illinois, faculty and staff at Illinois’ community colleges and universities, public employees under every statewide elected constitutional officer, and retirees.

