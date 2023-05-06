EDWARDSVILLE - Riley Iffrig hit a two-run homer while Andrew Hendrickson pitched a complete game on the mound, allowing one run on four hits while striking out six as Edwardsville defeated Chatham Glenwood 3-1 in their opener of the Tigers Round Robin baseball tournament Friday night at Tom Pile Field.

The win was Edwardsville's second in the last three games and seventh in their last 10 as the Tigers reached the 20-win mark for the 24th consecutive season.

All the scoring occurred in the third inning, as the Titans scored first with a run in the top of the third, starting with a lead-off double by Tyler Gurski, who was sacrificed to third by Joe Anderson and scored on a single by Mason Marshall to give Glenwood a 1-0 lead. In the bottom of the frame, Cole Funkhouser reached first on a dropped third strike by the catcher which was scored as a wild pitch, with Iffrig unloading his homer over the right field fence one out later, scoring Funkhouser ahead of him to give Edwardsville a 2-1 lead. Caeleb Copeland then singled, Hendrickson drew a walk and Lucas Huebner singled home Copeland to give the Tigers a 3-1 lead.

Hendrickson then shut down Glenwood, allowing only three baserunners for the remainder of the game as Edwardsville took their 3-1 win.

Huebner had two hits and a RBI for the Tigers, while Iffrig's homer was hit only hit and two RBIs in the game and both Copeland and Cole Funkhouser had the only other hits.

Hendrickson pitched the complete game on the mound, walking only one while fanning six to help Edwardsville on to the win.

The Titans are now 18-3, while the Tigers are now 20-7, and complete tournament play on Saturday at home, meeting Highland at 10 a.m. and Teutopolis at 1 p.m. Edwardsville then plays its final Southwestern Conference series of the season on Tuesday and Thursday against Belleville East, hosting the Lancers on Tuesday and playing at East Thursday, with a game against Columbia sandwiched in on Wednesday, all games starting at 4:30 p.m. The Tigers then play at Jersey on May 12 and at Triad on May 19, both games also starting at 4:30 p.m.

