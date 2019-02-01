ST. LOUIS – If you are reading this, you've survived the latest Polar Vortex in the Riverbend.

Meteorologist Patrick Walsh from the National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis said the Polar Vortex is currently moving toward the northeast after bring sub-zero temperatures to the region over the course of this week. In its wake, however, temperatures are expected to reach well-above-normal numbers. Walsh said the trough of cold air caused by the large Arctic air mass will be replaced by a ridge of warm air, which is blowing from the Southwestern United States.

Article continues after sponsor message

This warm air mass will bring temperatures into the low 40s Friday – and that is just the beginning.

While a slight chance of some drizzle is in the forecast between Friday and Saturday, Saturday's highs will be pushing into the 50s. Sunday will reach the mid-60s, despite a partly-to-mostly cloudy forecast. Monday, however, will nearly hit a downright mild 70 degrees.

Rain will accompany a cold front moving through the area Monday, though, which will put a damper on the spring-like warming trend. Temperatures will drop into the low 50s again for Tuesday and the upper 40s by next Wednesday.

Another cold front is predicted for Thursday, which will bring temperatures back to winter levels. Walsh said the high on Thursday will be back into the low 30s. Because of this, people are advised to enjoy the unseasonably warm weather while it lasts.

More like this: