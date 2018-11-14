IEPA renews $1.23M grant with SIUE ERTC Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA) has renewed its $1.23 million grant with the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Environmental Resources Training Center (ERTC). The continued funding will support ERTC operational costs, drinking water and wastewater operator certification exam programs, and other ERTC projects. “The ERTC provides a high level of service to the IEPA, as well as the operators and plumbers throughout the state,” ERTC Director Matt Maas said. “ERTC training and programs help ensure the reliability, safety and quality of the state’s drinking water supply. Meanwhile, the ERTC wastewater training helps maintain and improve the water quality of Illinois’ waterways.” Article continues after sponsor message Connect with Riverbend Readers! The grant will provide: Water Pollution Control Training funding to help cover labor and fringe benefits.

Funding to manage the Drinking Water Operator Certification Exam Program. For the past five years, the ERTC has assisted the IEPA’s Drinking Water Operator Certification program.

Funding to manage the Wastewater Operator Certification Exam Program. For the past two-and-a-half years, the ERTC has assisted the IEPA’s Wastewater Operator Certification program.

Funds to rehabilitate the ERTC pilot plant tanks. The internal surfaces of the tanks are showing strong signs of corrosion, which has resulted in some leaking. Rehabilitating the tank linings should provide an additional 30 years of use.

Funds to implement a recertification aspect to the Cross Connection Control Device Inspector (CCCDI) Program in water pollution control. Maas noted that the ERTC trained 3,714 students and provided 163,614 educational contact hours throughout the previous grant period (September 2015-August 2018). The renewed IEPA grant will carry through fiscal year 2021. The SIUE School of Engineering offers one of the most comprehensive and affordable engineering programs in the St. Louis region with eight undergraduate degrees, five master's degrees and a cooperative doctoral program. Students learn from expert faculty, perform cutting-edge research, and participate in intercollegiate design competitions. Companies in the metropolitan St. Louis area provide students challenging internships and co-op opportunities, which often turn into permanent employment. Students gain hands-on experience in the School's state-of-the-art facilities, including the new Student Design Center.