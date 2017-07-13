SPRINGFIELD – A federal grant totaling $1,214,024 announced today will enable the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) to coordinate planning, training and exercises that will enhance state and local government capability to prepare for, prevent and respond to complex coordinated terrorist attacks (CCTA).

“Terrorist organizations are promoting and engaging in attacks around the world that have the potential to stress our collective emergency response capabilities like never before,” said IEMA Director James K. Joseph. “An attack of this nature would have severe and long-lasting consequences for both the affected community and the state. This grant will enable us to undertake a comprehensive, multi-year project that will strengthen our resiliency for such attacks.”

Article continues after sponsor message

IEMA applied in February for the competitive Program to Prepare Communities for Complex Coordinated Terrorist Attacks Grant Program through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The agency’s proposal outlined a four-year plan to analyze existing regional and statewide CCTA core capabilities for such attacks, develop plans to address capability gaps, provide training to community partners, conduct exercises and share lessons learned.

Joseph said the state will assess lessons learned from other coordinated terrorist attacks, such as the November 2015 attacks in Paris, to determine how they can be incorporated into Illinois’ efforts.

The project will involve several state agencies, mutual aid partners with law enforcement, fire services and emergency management, Peoria city and county agencies, voluntary organizations and federal agencies.

Other CCTA grant recipients including the city of Aurora, which received $1.3 million, and Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications, which received $699,502.

More like this: