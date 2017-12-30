SPRINGFIELD – Hurricanes, floods, wildfires, blizzards and other disasters across the U.S. in 2017 highlighted the importance of being prepared for all types of emergencies. As the New Year begins, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) and local emergency management agencies throughout Illinois are encouraging people to ‘Resolve to be Ready’ for emergencies in 2018. The agencies will offer support throughout the year to help people attain the goal of better preparedness for themselves and their families.

Each month, the agencies will provide information on various preparedness or safety topics, including severe and winter weather, earthquakes, radiation, school and campus safety, cyber security and more.

One of the first steps toward emergency preparedness is having an emergency supply kit stocked with basic survival items that are critical during an emergency, such as:

One gallon of water per person per day (a minimum of a three-day supply)

At least a three-day supply of non-perishable food

First aid kit

Battery-operated radio, flashlight and extra batteries

Items for children, seniors, pets, and household members with health or medical needs

Article continues after sponsor message

Disasters often occur with little notice, so it’s also important to have multiple ways to receive critical information 24/7, such as through NOAA all-hazards weather alert radios, Wireless Emergency Alerts enabled on most smartphones, mobile device apps, TV, radio and the Internet.

IEMA maintains the Ready Illinois website (www.Ready.Illinois.gov), a one-stop location for preparedness information on a variety of hazards. In addition to information on how to prepare for emergencies, the Ready Illinois website also provides guidance on what to do during and after a disaster. A list of the 2018 monthly preparedness topics is also available on the Ready Illinois website.

Preparedness information is also available through the Ready Illinois Facebook (www.facebook.com/ReadyIllinois) and Twitter (www.twitter.com/ReadyIllinois) pages.

More like this: