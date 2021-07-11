IEA Statement on IDPH's Adoption of the CDC Guidance for Schools Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Education Association released the following statement attributable to IEA President Kathi Griffin: “We are very excited that the Illinois Department of Public Health has decided to adopt the Centers for Disease Control’s guidance for schools. Both agencies are correct that vaccines are the best way to keep students and staff safe and for those who can’t get vaccinated, wearing a mask is the next best option. This news has been highly anticipated. Our members are looking forward to the start of this school year and now we have an idea of what the year will look like, and it is based on science, which is a great comfort.” Article continues after sponsor message At 135,000 members strong, the Illinois Education Association (IEA-NEA) is the largest union in Illinois. The IEA represents PreK-12 teachers outside the city of Chicago and education support staff, higher education faculty and support staff, retired education employees and students preparing to become teachers, statewide. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip