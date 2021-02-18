SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported six combined COVID-19-related deaths in Madison and Macoupin counties.

The Madison County deaths were: 1 female 70s, 3 females 80s. The Macoupin County deaths were: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s.

IDPH announced today 1,966 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 72 additional deaths.

This is a statewide COVID-19-related deaths summary in the past 24 hours:

- Carroll County: – 1 female 90s

- Champaign County: 1 male 90s

- Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 4 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 4 males 70s, 4 females 80s, 9 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 female 100+, 1 male 100+

- DeKalb County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s

- DuPage County: 1 male 50s, 2 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 3 females 90s

- Grundy County: 1 female 80s

- Hancock County: 1 male 70s

- Kane County: 2 males 60s

- Kankakee County: 1 male 70s

- Kendall County: 1 female 90s

- Lake County: 1 female 40s

- LaSalle County: 2 females 70s

- Macoupin County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s

- Madison County: 1 female 70s, 3 females 80s

- McLean County: 1 male 30s

- Menard County: 1 male 80s

- Peoria County: 1 female 80s

- Rock Island County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s

- St. Clair County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s

- Stephenson County: 1 male 90s

- Tazewell County: 1 male 60s

- Whiteside County: 1 male 40s

- Will County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s

- Winnebago County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,168,683 cases, including 20,129 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 67,542 specimens for a total of 17,388,356. As of last night, 1,655 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 386 patients were in the ICU and 184 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from February 11–17, 2021 is 2.7%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from February 11–17, 2021 is 3.3%.

Weather continues to cause vaccine delivery delays from the federal government. We are in contact with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and other federal agencies to understand the logistical challenges and if there is anything Illinois can do to expedite getting vaccine. A total of doses of 2,106,800 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 445,200 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 2,552,000. A total of 1,977,033 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 266,037 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 61,132 doses. Yesterday, 73,091 doses were administered.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

