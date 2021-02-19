SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported two COVID-19-related deaths in Macoupin County and one in Madison County.

The COVID-19-related deaths were as follows: Macoupin County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s; and Madison County: 1 male 70s.

The seven-day positivity rate in Madison County is 7.04 percent, so it continues to be stable.

Over 2 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Illinois and highest single day total of over 83,000 vaccines administered in past 24 hours.

IDPH announced on Friday 2,219 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 63 additional deaths.

This is the statewide 24-hour synopsis of COVID-19-related deaths:

- Adams County: 1 female teen, 1 female 90s

- Champaign County: 2 females 70s

- Clinton County: 1 female 60s

- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 50s, 3 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 3 females 90s, 2 males 90s

- Cumberland County: 1 female 80s

- Douglas County: 1 female 60s

- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

- Edgar County: 1 male 60s

- Effingham County: 1 male 80s

- Ford County: 1 female 90s

- Henry County: 1 male 70s

- Kane County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 80s

- Lake County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

- Livingston County: 1 male 80s

- Macon County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s

- Macoupin County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s

- Madison County: 1 male 70s

- Massac County: 1 male 70s

- McLean County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s

- Peoria County: 1 male 70s

- Piatt County: 1 female 80s

- Pike County: 1 male 90s

- Rock Island County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s

- Saline County: 1 female 80s

- St. Clair County: 2 females 50s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s

- Stephenson County: 1 male 80s

- Tazewell County: 1 male 50s

- Union County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s

- Wayne County: 1 male 70s

- White County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s

- Williamson County: 1 female 80s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,170,902 cases, including 20,192 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 85,963 specimens for a total of 17,474,319. As of last night, 1,596 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 366 patients were in the ICU and 190 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from February 12–18, 2021 is 2.8%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from February 12–18, 2021 is 3.3%.

A total of doses of 2,186,775 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 445,200 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 2,631,975. A total of 2,060,706 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 271,142 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 59,460 doses. Yesterday, 83,673 doses were administered, marking the highest single day amount of vaccines administered in Illinois.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

