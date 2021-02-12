SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Friday reported two additional Madison County COVID-19-related deaths. This is a summary of the Madison County COVID-19-related deaths in the past 24 hours: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s.

There have been 26,688 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Madison County and 450 deaths.

On a positive note, IDPH said a record breaking 95,000 doses of vaccine were administered Thursday and now 10 percent of Illinoisans have been vaccinated.

Jersey has had 2,442 COVID-19 cases and 44 deaths. Macoupin County has 4,259 total COVID-19 cases and 73 deaths, Greene County has had 1,359 total cases and 31 deaths, Calhoun has had 469 cases and two deaths. St. Clair County has 24,657 positive COVID-19 cases and 445 deaths.

The positivity rate in Madison County is at 7.16 percent for a seven-day average as of Thursday, February 11.

The positivity rate is the percentage of people who test positive for the COVID-19 virus of those overall who have been tested.

IDPH announced there were 2,598 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 32 additional deaths in the 24-hour period between Thursday and Friday.

This is a synopsis of the statewide COVID-19-related deaths from Wednesday to Thursday:

- Clinton County: 1 male 80s

- Cook County: 1 female 50s, 2 females 60s, 3 males 60s, 2 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 100+

- Grundy County: 1 female 60s

- Knox County: 1 female 80s

- Lake County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 90s

- Livingston County: 1 female 80s

- Madison County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

- McHenry County: 1 male 50s

- McLean County: 1 male 90s

- Perry County: 1 male 80s

- Randolph County: 1 male 90s

- Rock Island County: 1 male 70s

- Sangamon County: 1 male 80s

- Winnebago County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,158,431 cases, including 19,873 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 103,009 specimens for a total of 17,021,919. As of last night, 1,915 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 437 patients were in the ICU and 211 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from February 5–11, 2021 is 3.1%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from February 5–11, 2021 is 3.7%.

A total of 1,940,425 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 445,200 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 2,385,625. A total of 1,644,483 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 231,814 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 59,009 doses. Yesterday, 95,375 doses were administered. As of today, 10% of people in Illinois have received their first dose of vaccine.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

