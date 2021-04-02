SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported three additional COVID-19-related Madison County deaths.

Madison County has had 28,780 total positive COVID-19 cases and 481 deaths. The seven-day positivity rate on Friday at the end of the week stands at 6.2 percent.

The Madison County deaths were as follows: 2 males 40s, 1 male 70s.

The positivity rate is the percentage of people who test positive for the COVID-19 virus of those overall who have been tested.

IDPH said today there were 3,235 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 24 additional deaths.

Article continues after sponsor message

This is the summary of the statewide COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours:

- Cook County: 2 males 30s, 1 male 40s, 2 males 50s, 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 4 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

- Madison County: 2 males 40s, 1 male 70s

- Rock Island County: 1 male 60s

- Saline County: 1 male 60s

- Sangamon County: 1 female 70s

- Whiteside County: 1 male 80s

- Will County: 2 females 70s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,251,346 cases, including 21,349 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 90,575 specimens for a total of 20,499,802. As of last night, 1,445 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 314 patients were in the ICU and 129 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 26-April 1, 2021 is 3.5%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 26-April 1, 2021 is 4.1%.

A total of 7,300,095 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 448,830 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 7,748,925. A total of 6,043,292 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 368,124 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 108,811 doses. Yesterday, 124,870 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for deaths previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

More like this: