SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported one new COVID-19-related death in Madison County. The death in Madison County was a man in his 60s.

The seven-day positivity rate in Madison County has dropped under 7 percent to 6.95 percent. There have been 30,691 COVID-19 cases in Madison County and 457 deaths.

The positivity rate is the percentage of people who test positive for the COVID-19 virus of those overall who have been tested.

IDPH announced 1,246 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 34 additional deaths.

This is a synopsis of the statewide COVID-19-related deaths in the past 24 hours:

Christian County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

Cook County: 2 males 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 5 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 6 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 1 female 90s

DuPage County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 80s

Article continues after sponsor message

Kane County: 1 male 50s

Lake County: 1 male 70s

LaSalle County: 1 female 90s

Livingston County: 1 female 80s

Madison County: 1 male 60s

Peoria County: 1 male 70s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,175,655 cases, including 20,303 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 37,361 specimens for a total of 17,660,161. As of last night, 1,504 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 377 patients were in the ICU and 169 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from February 15–21, 2021 is 2.8%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from February 15–21, 2021 is 3.1%.

A total of doses of 2,256,975 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 445,200 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 2,702,175. A total of 2,211,700 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 282,820 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 55,499 doses. Yesterday, 59,748 doses were administered in Illinois.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

More like this: