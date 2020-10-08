IDPH Reports Illinois Reaches More Than 6 Million COVID-19 Test Mark, Another Death In Madison County, This Time Female In 90s
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 2,630 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 42 additional confirmed deaths.
IDPH also reported Illinois reaches more than 6 million COVID-19 tests in the Wednesday report.
The synopsis of COVID-19 Deaths County By County In Past 24 Hours Is Below:
Bureau County: 1 female 40s
Champaign County: 1 female 80s
Christian County: 1 female 70s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s
Clinton County: 1 female 80s
Coles County: 1 female 80s
Cook County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 males 90s
DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
Franklin County: 1 male 90s
Kane County: 1 female 70s
Kankakee County: 1 male 70s
Madison County: 1 female 90s
Marion County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
Perry County: 1 female 60s
Randolph County: 1 male 70s
Rock Island County: 1 male 70s
Saline County: 1 female 80s
Sangamon County: 1 male 90s
Shelby County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s
St. Clair County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
Tazewell County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
Wabash County: 1 male 70s
Will County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 females 90s
Williamson County: 1 female 90s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 307,641 cases, including 8,878 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 30 – October 6 is 3.5%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 58,820 specimens for a total of 6,033,289. As of last night, 1,679 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 372 patients were in the ICU and 165 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting separately both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. IDPH will update these data once a week.
*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.
