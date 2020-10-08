SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 2,630 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 42 additional confirmed deaths.

IDPH also reported Illinois reaches more than 6 million COVID-19 tests in the Wednesday report.

The synopsis of COVID-19 Deaths County By County In Past 24 Hours Is Below:

Bureau County: 1 female 40s

Champaign County: 1 female 80s

Christian County: 1 female 70s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s

Clinton County: 1 female 80s

Coles County: 1 female 80s

Cook County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 males 90s

DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

Franklin County: 1 male 90s

Kane County: 1 female 70s

Kankakee County: 1 male 70s

Madison County: 1 female 90s

Marion County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

Perry County: 1 female 60s

Randolph County: 1 male 70s

Rock Island County: 1 male 70s

Saline County: 1 female 80s

Sangamon County: 1 male 90s

Shelby County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

St. Clair County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

Tazewell County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

Wabash County: 1 male 70s

Will County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 females 90s

Williamson County: 1 female 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 307,641 cases, including 8,878 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 30 – October 6 is 3.5%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 58,820 specimens for a total of 6,033,289. As of last night, 1,679 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 372 patients were in the ICU and 165 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting separately both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. IDPH will update these data once a week.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

