SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported two area deaths - one in Macoupin County and one in Madison County.

Both the deaths in Macoupin County and Madison County were men in their 70s.

1,795 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 24 additional deaths.

This is a breakdown of the statewide COVID-19-related deaths in past 24 hours:

- Cook County: 1 male 40s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 3 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s

- DuPage County:1 female 30s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s

- Lake County: 1 female 50s

- Macoupin County: 1 male 70s

- Madison County: 1 male 70s

- McHenry County: 1 male 60

- Mercer County: 1 male 70s

- Morgan County: 1 female 70s

- Rock Island County: 1 female 70s

- St. Clair County: 2 females 50s, 1 male 80s

- Will County: 1 female 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,166,717 cases, including 20,057 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 49,937 specimens for a total of 17,320,814. As of last night, 1,719 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 375 patients were in the ICU and 176 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from February 10–16, 2021 is 2.8%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from February 10–16, 2021 is 3.4%.

Due to adverse weather across the country, the number of doses of vaccine delivered to Illinois is delayed. While this week’s allocation from the federal government was approximately 365,000 doses, we have only received approximately 55,000 doses of that allocation so far this week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has indicated some shipments may go out today. A total of doses of 2,102,500 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 445,200 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 2,547,700. A total of 1,903,942 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 256,114 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 60,552 doses. Yesterday, 40,380 doses were administered. Weather will most likely contribute to reduced vaccinations over the next several days.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for deaths previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

1,348 New Confirmed Statewide COVID-19 Cases Reported Tuesday

From Monday to Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 1,348 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 32 additional deaths.

This is the statewide breakdown:

- Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 5 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 5 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 3 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s

- DuPage County: 2 males 50s, 1 male 60s

- Lake County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s

- Whiteside County: 1 male 80s

- Will County: 1 female 90s

