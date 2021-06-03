SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported a COVID-19-related death in Jersey County - a female in her 70s.

IDPH also announced 674 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 24 additional deaths. In addition, more than 67% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and nearly 51% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This is a total of the COVID-19-related deaths statewide in the past 24 hours:

- Adams County: 1 male 80s

- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 50s, 2 males 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

- DeWitt County: 1 male 60s

- Douglas County: 1 male 80s

- DuPage County: 1 female 90s

- Franklin County: 1 female 90s

- Jersey County: 1 female 70s

- Kane County: 1 male 30s

- Kendall County: 1 female 70s

- Lee County: 1 male 60s

- Livingston County: 1 male 70s

- McLean County: 1 female 90s

- Peoria County: 1 female 30s

- Rock Island County: 1 female 80s

- Tazewell County; 1 male 70s

- Vermilion County: 1 male 70s

- Will County: 1 male 80s

- Winnebago County: 1 female 70s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,383,739 cases, including 22,865 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 55,432 specimens for a total of 24,731,489. As of last night, 997 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 273 patients were in the ICU and 154 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 27-June 2, 2021 is 1.5%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 27-June 2, 2021 is 1.7%.

A total of 11,374,677 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 37,328 doses. Yesterday, 36,372 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for a death previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.